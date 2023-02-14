How To Locate Your Polling Unit Before Election Day

During a meeting with political parties on Monday, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, who urged voters in the country to confirm the locations of their polling units before Election Day, disclosed that the electoral body has added a dedicated portal on its website for that purpose.

He said:

“Nigerians deserve the right to know the locations of these polling units. Accordingly, the soft copy of the list has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information and guidance.

Here is a step-by-step guide to locating your polling unit.

Step 1: Visit this link on INEC website www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org

Step 2: Complete the online form to check your voter status and polling unit.

Step 3: Click the green link to get directions to your polling unit.

Step 4: Follow the map/direction on your phone to locate your polling unit.

Although the directions provided are approximated, they should go a long way to helping you successfully locate your polling unit.

Source: Tribune newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

#Locate #Polling #Unit #Election #DayHow To Locate Your Polling Unit Before Election Day Publish on 2023-02-14 06:41:26