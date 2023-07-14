How To Know A Pastor Who’s Under The Influence Of Drugs While Ministering On The Altar-Joshua Iginla

In a recent YouTube clip, Prophet Joshua Iginla, General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly, issued a message for friends and relatives.

The preacher allegedly said, “Parents watch your children,” while speaking. Due to the fact that some of them are now mixing narcotics into their beverages. He said, “I was informed of a spot in the north some time ago. Some individuals will travel to the area where various types of trash are being tossed in order to breathe it in. What has happened to humanity, we ask now? This is to let you know that the world is progressively becoming nothing.

The world has degenerated into crimes where men desire to become women and vice versa, he said. Females and guys no longer find each other attractive in today’s frightening society. On that topic, I want to assure the parents in this room that we will assist you in raising your kids in the Lord’s way. We will offer everything we can to ensure that they advance.

In his last statement, he stated, “I also want to talk about the fact that certain pastors nowadays are already using certain medications to ascend the altar. How would you be able to tell whether they could be drugged? They will speak illogically. They will provide fabricated testimony. Even when they are not supposed to, they will say all kinds of things.

Watch The YouTube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video From 17 minutes 51 seconds from the 47 minutes video.

