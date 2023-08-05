How to increase your chances for a healthy triplet pregnancy

Multiple births are more common now than ever before because to advances in fertility treatment. As a result, having triplets is no longer unheard of.

The medical community still places a great priority on preventing multiple births. However, there are uncomplicated, easy ways for expecting mothers to maintain their health and comfort.

Here are some tips from healthline to help ensure a safe pregnancy with triplets.

Choose a side.

Select a competent medical practitioner and support staff first. You’ll spend the next few months treating them like family.

Dr. Dimitry Zilberman, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Danbury, Connecticut, advises that women expecting triplets visit their doctor every two weeks.

Your unborn children will experience this up until the 24-week mark. After that, regular doctor’s appointments must be kept up until the baby is born.

Serving four?

To ensure that expecting mothers are getting adequate nutrition, doctors may prescribe jumbo-sized prenatal vitamins, extra folic acid, or iron pills.

Whether or not you need a calorie boost is determined by how much more work you put in. Mothers expecting twins or more may require as many as 600 additional calories per day to reach their ideal weight. However, your doctor may advise far less treatment, given your specific condition.

In 2010, when Rupal Shah was expecting triplets, this was the case. She wasn’t able to eat very much because of her acid reflux. The physicians advised her to eat anything she could stomach.

She had a healthy pregnancy weight gain of 20 pounds. Each of her children was delivered at a healthy 32 weeks.

Pregnancy symptoms

According to healthline Mothers expecting triplets might expect to experience more severe pregnancy symptoms overall. They will experience fatigue and a sense of expansion in their bodies earlier than average.

Maria Damjan, mother of triplets aged 2 and a 4-year-old girl, recalls feeling her uterus enlarge the day she learned she was expecting triplets.

At week eight, she realized she needed special pregnancy attire. When she had her first child, she required them around three months later.

The ankles are a common site of water retention for many women.

According to Shah, “I was literally, waist down, a big bowl.” She recalled the swelling being so uncomfortable that she refused to be touched by anyone. She felt temporarily better after her shower.

Fluid accumulation is common. However, it is also a symptom of preeclampsia, a potentially fatal illness. That is why doctors take extra precautions when monitoring multiple pregnancies.

Pregnancy exercise

Zilberman believes that pregnant women with triplets can continue with their normal activities as long as they are comfortable.

It should be fine to exercise, but you should check with your doctor beforehand. Pregnancy belts are an optional accessory that some mothers-to-be find helpful. It’s possible that you’ll need to take a lot of rest breaks.

You should “listen to your body,” as Zilberman puts it. “Switch from running to biking or walking if the activity is too taxing on your body or if you find yourself getting out of breath easily.”

Laurena Liu, a patient of his, told him that she had to quit running since she was so far along in her pregnancy. However, before going to the hospital, she went to a spin class. She suggests that ladies who are expecting triplets keep moving about as much as possible.

Her statement, “It helps to make the entire pregnancy comfortable and recovery faster,” says it all. But don’t go crazy, either. I was really upset that I couldn’t run anymore, but I knew I had to put the needs of the infants above my own.

Resting in bed with triplets

For the most part, Zilberman doesn’t advise bed rest for his patients. However, he acknowledges that it is a contentious issue among specialists in high-risk pregnancies.

Damjan had to start bed rest at 20 weeks because her doctor wanted to be extra cautious. Damjan, who calls herself a “health nut,” claims that she had been accustomed to working out frequently. However, she was 47 years old and had already experienced two miscarriages. She was unwilling to take any risks.

She was hospitalized for three weeks after 15.5 weeks of bed rest. She was able to take two of her newborns home with her. The third one spent only a short time in the NICU.

Vashh (

)