How To Deal With Satanic Exchange—Dr Dk Olukoya Reveals

Dr. Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a message delivered at the ministry, during a programme tagged, Speak Woe Unto Stubborn Long-Term Problems Programme, and shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed how to deal with Satanic exchange.

According to the cleric, in a message titled, Dealing With Satanic Exchange, he has revealed in his words thus; “the enemy is capable of transferring blessings, virtues, promotions, issues, illnesses, and diseases from one person’s life to another. Promotions, problems, and diseases can all be transferred from the life of one person to the life of another person hence, the need to deal with any Satanic exchange in your life. The cleric has then shared three ways through which believers can deal with Satanic exchange—in his words,

1. Sincerely surrender your life to Jesus; you must surrender your life to the Lord Jesus Christ and make him your Lord and personal saviour.

2. Pray aggressively and pull down the altar of the Satanic exchange.

3. Command the reverse of what the enemy had done; you must pray aggressively to reverse every negative manipulation done to your life and for the restoration of your blessings.

