How Tinubu will end electricity crisis – El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, a ministerial nominee, provided insight into how the Federal Government will address the ongoing electrical issue yesterday.

He discussed the president’s long-term goal of putting an end to all power outages in the nation within seven years. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

When he arrived at the red chamber for screening, El-Rufai informed the senators.

When asked what he would do differently if given the power portfolio, he responded in kind.

The President invited me to collaborate with him to address these issues, he said. And I’ll do my best to follow through. Nigeria now has roughly 13,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity, but we rarely produce more than 4,000 or 5,000 megawatts. To boost generation, the first step is to identify what is preventing this 13,000 megawatts from producing all the power it is capable of.

“Many of the generation units are unable to operate due to a lack of gas supply, which is why we have 13,000 megawatts of installed capacity and only four or 5000 are being produced.

“Gas accounts for 80% of our generation, with hydro making up the remaining 20%. The gas-fired stations frequently lack a gas supply.

“Another issue that needs to be addressed is the power plants that were finished two or three years ago but haven’t produced anything due to a lack of gas supplies.

“We must make sure that power and gas are combined. And the resolution of the gas supply issue, which has endured for more than 20 years.

According to The Punch, the transmission system is the second main barrier to Nigeria’s ability to supply energy, even though we are currently able to generate 10,000 megawatts. At most, it can handle 5,000 or 6,000 megawatts.

“We must finish the gearbox system’s loop. so that the 13 system failures we had in 2022 do not occur again.

“Through this, we can raise funds to upgrade the transmission network. Simply arranging ourselves, eliminating politics from transmission and procurement, and concentrating on enhancing transmission infrastructure will suffice.

“Distribution is the third issue. We privatized 11 of our distribution companies in 2013, with 60% going to the private sector and 40% going to the government.

According to the plan, 40% of the company will be listed on the stock exchange, making every Nigerian a shareholder.

“But ten years after privatization, it hasn’t happened. The government continues to provide some sort of subsidy for power.

“As I mentioned, the last time we checked, the privatized environment had roughly N1.6 trillion. This is unacceptable and unsustainable.

But what should we do with the privatized Distribution Companies?

“About five or six of them are in receivership because the people who bought the businesses borrowed money from banks and haven’t been repaying them, so five or six of them have been taken over by banks.

And just around three of the Distribution Companies—out of a total of 11—performed well in our most recent stress test.

Since distribution is the last link in the chain of providing power, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this area.

“They won’t be able to pay for the electricity supplied by the Generation Companies if they don’t collect money and if they don’t have enough metering.

“When they are unable to pay, the government currently covers the difference; if not, they will rely on the actual risk guarantee posted by the Federal Government.

“This is a serious issue that needs to be handled, but in the short term, the electrical supply industry’s liquidity condition needs to be examined.

“Tariffs must reflect costs, and the ownership of these distribution businesses may also need to change since the banks currently own around six of them.

Banks are bad at running businesses, and they hold 60% of the shares. They excel at borrowing whatever they require to pay back their loan.

“So, if given the chance to serve, we want to develop a system in which we might be able to draw new money, new investors with technical and financial resources into the distribution chain to enable its expansion.

“The chance to do so exists because, as I mentioned, six of the 11 are in receivership, three are doing alright, and the remaining eight are split 50/50, but a comprehensive strategy is required.

“Everyone must come together to solve this issue. Mr. President won’t be the only one taking the initiative; the National Assembly will as well.

“To align the industry and supply steady, dependable electricity, some adjustments to the Electricity Act 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act may be required.

“The President’s goal is for there to be no power outages in our nation within the next seven years.

The President laments that although we lack a consistent power supply, smaller neighboring nations like the Benin Republic, Cameroon, and the Niger Republic do.

The Senate reviewed nine more ministerial nominees on the second day, bringing the total to 23, after screening 14 on Monday.

The screening of the last five candidates from the initial round of 28 finalists was postponed until today (Wednesday).

