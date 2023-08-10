How Tinubu Received ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has welcomed the regional bloc leaders currently meeting in Abuja over the Niger’s imbroglio.

Daily trust report that, ECOWAS had scheduled another meeting after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS had threatened to use force against Niger and imposed sanctions, a move that was roundly condemned, particularly in Nigeria.

However, Tinubu stated in his opening remarks that all parties concerned, including the coup leaders, must engage in sincere negotiations in order to persuade them to cede control and restore President Bazoum.

He continued by saying that the political crisis in Niger not only threatened the country's stability but also had significant ramifications for the entire West African area.

“Today’s Summit offers a significant opportunity to carefully review and assess the progress made since our previous gathering,” the ECOWAS chairman added. It is crucial to assess the success of our efforts and pinpoint any gaps or difficulties that might have impeded development. We can only create a sustainable course for long-term peace, stability, and development in Niger through this thorough examination.More importantly, it is essential that we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the cornerstone of our strategy in order to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and the welfare of the people of Niger. To persuade all parties to cede power and restore President Bazoum, including the coup leaders, we must hold sincere talks with all parties involved.

