How Tinubu Is Indirectly Telling Us That He Will Send People On Exile If He Wins – Kola Ologbondiyan

Amid the public outrage that greeted the jabs thrown at Governor Emmanuel Udom by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has come out to insist that the words of the former Lagos governor were more than just campaign rhetoric.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at a presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital two days ago, Tinubu not only referred to Udom as ‘a boy’ but he stated that the governor lived in his backyard in Lagos. Going further the APC candidate boasted that he would have driven Udom out of Lagos if not that he was begged not to.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remarks during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’, Ologbondiyan, who is a spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, argued that the statement from the APC candidate was a clear indication of how his political opponents will be treated should he emerge victorious on the ballots.

“This sort of statement is least expected from a person that claims the stature that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu claims. You don’t talk down on a governor. It shows clearly, God forbid, if he ever becomes president, again, God forbid, he is going to be harassing people. Tinubu will send them out of the country, he will force them into exile. He has just demonstrated it.”

