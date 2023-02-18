How Tinubu Approached My Husband & I Before He Went into Politics -Iyalode Bintu-Fatimah Tinubu

The Iyalode of Lagos State and a close relative of the APC presidential candidate, Chief Bintu-Fatimah Tinubu, has shared the story of how Asiwaju Tinubu first approached her and her now-deceased husband about his intention to delve into Nigerian politics. Speaking on TVC News, Bintu revealed where the discussion took place.

Addressing the topic, Bintu said, “I clearly remember the day he approached me and my now-deceased husband, Oluwole Tinubu, about the issue. Before visiting my husband, Tinubu had called to tell me that he was coming to discuss his interest in politics with my husband after dinner.

She added, “As fate would have it, after we had dinner, Tinubu looked at the both of us and sought permission to announce his intentions.” I told him to proceed but added that we would not permit it. My husband was confused about the situation until Tinubu announced his interest in politics to him.

You can watch the interview here. (3:00 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

