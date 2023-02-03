NEWS

How The Ebonyi Crowd Reacted When They Saw Obi’s Helicopter Arriving The Venue Of The Campaign Rally

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Friday, held his presidential campaign rally in Abia State and Ebonyi State. The citizens of both states were happy to see the Labour Party presidential candidate, as they cheerfully welcomed him in their midst. However, there was an ecstatic reactions from the crowds in the venue of the Ebonyi State campaign rally, as they saw the helicopter conveying the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on air, arriving the venue for the Ebonyi Campaign rally. The crowds out of excitement started moving to the direction of the Helicopter, as they hoped to meet the Labour Party Presidential candidate, once his helicopter lands.

What do you have to say about this?

