How The Crowd Reacted As Buhari Arrived Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium For Tinubu’s Campaign

How The Crowd Reacted As buhari Arrived Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium For Tinubu’s Campaign

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is standing for president as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senator Kashim Shettima, who is running as Tinubu’s running mate, will be having their presidential campaign rally today in the state of Bauchi. At the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, which is serving as the location for the Bauchi State Presidential campaign event, audiences numbering in the thousands have congregated to demonstrate their support for Bola Tinubu and the APC.

President Muhammadu buhari was one among the dignitaries who came out to support the candidate during the campaign event. However, the moment President Muhammadu buhari came at the stadium for the campaign rally, the supporters went wild with excitement. The throng continued to shout “Sai Baba,” and President Muhammadu buhari responded by waving at them and giving them a thumbs up.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), arrived in Bauchi State yesterday for his meeting with religious leaders in the North East as well as for his campaign rally. This is something that needs to be brought to everyone’s attention. long

