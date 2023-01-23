How The Crowd Reacted As buhari Arrived Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium For Tinubu Campaign (Video)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) nominee for president, and Senator Kashim Shettima, his running mate, will address a rally for the APC nomination today in the state of Bauchi. The Bauchi State Presidential campaign event is being held at Tafawa Balewa Stadium, where thousands of people have converged to support Bola Tinubu and the APC.

President Muhammadu buhari was among the luminaries that attended the campaign event. But as soon as President Muhammadu buhari entered the stadium for the campaign event, the audience erupted in rapture. President Muhammadu buhari waved back to the throng as they continued to shout “Sai Baba.”

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate and a former governor of Lagos State, visited Bauchi State yesterday for a campaign rally and a meeting with North Eastern religious leaders.

