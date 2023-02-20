How The CBN Withdrew N2trn From Circulation, Printed Out Only N400bn Colored Notes- El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai is among the APC Governors that are against the Naira swap policy implemented by President Buhari. It was gathered that El-Rufai told Kaduna residents to continue accepting old notes of N200, N500, and N1000 pending the ruling of the Supreme Court. Channels Television has reported how the Kaduna state Governor accused the Central Bank of Nigeria of trying to sabotage the upcoming election in the name of preventing vote-buying.

El-Rufai claimed that the Central Bank only recolored the old notes, contrary to what they told President Buhari. The Governor of Kaduna state stated that the CBN withdrew a total of N2 trillion from circulation and only printed out N400 billion.

Hear him, “The Naira redesign by the Central Bank was aimed at sabotaging the elections in the name of preventing vote-buying. The Central Bank withdrew N2trn from circulation and printed out only N400bn. They tricked Buhari into approving the redesigning of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes, whereas all they did was recoloring. What the CBN did has collapsed trade and exchange and impoverished the poor masses.

