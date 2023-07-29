How Super Falcons Of Nigeria Are Proving To Be Giants Of Africa At The Ongoing World Cup Championship

With a win and a draw from their first two matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are showing the world that they are ready to play alongside the tournament’s top nations.

The first game against Canada showed real spirit against one of the favorites in the tournament. Nigeria’s Super Falcons managed a goalless draw with character and team captain and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saving a penalty in the 50th minute and making three other saves.

Super Falcons of Nigeria Twitter Photos.

They then won 3–2 after scoring a goal against hosts Australia. This win sent a strong message to all the countries in the competition and included several big footballers in the squad.

The squad, made up of Barcelona sensation Asisat Oshoala, captain Chiamaka Nnadozie, Uchenna Kanu, and center-back Osinachi Ohale, has the quality, experience, and, above all, the will to fight.

Asisat Oshoala Twitter Photos

A win over Ireland in their last game will finish them off as group winners. So far they are the only African nation to have won the tournament. The match ended with a 6-0 defeat to Germany.

Nigerian Super Falcon Twitter photos

Group B Twitter picture

As in the old days, the Nigerian super falcon now flies the flag of Nigeria and Africa aloft and is once again recognized as an African giant.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons flying at the Women’s World Cup in Australia Twitter photo.

What do you think about this article? Share your thoughts with us.

Entertainment/Facts (

)