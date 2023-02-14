How Security Men Refused To Follow Peter Obi To Southern Borno Because Of Boko Haram -Dele Farotimi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has disclosed that his principal, Peter Obi has campaigned in several parts of the country including areas deemed unsafe.

During an interview with Channels TV, Dele Farotimi disclosed that Peter Obi went to places where other candidates have not been to, like Mubi in Adamawa and Biu in Borno because he wanted to understand the plight of the people who live there.

According to Farotimi, when Peter Obi wanted to go to southern Borno, the people who were responsible for his security refused to follow him because of the activities of Boko Haram and bandits in the area, however, that did not stop Peter Obi from going to meet with Nigerians who live in the area.

In a video shared on YouTube, Dele Farotimi said “From time to time our candidate has had the need to remind those who are not on Twitter that they still have votes which they have to cast on the 25th of the month. This has off course seen us transversing the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Mr. Gregory Peter Obi went as far as go to places where nobody has gone to campaign in years: places like Biu, places like Mubi because there are Nigerians living there so wherever Nigerians are, wherever they might live, before you might be related to someone you must be able to see and feel their afflictions

“So Peter Obi has been going everywhere in Nigeria however inconvenient or even sometimes pretty unsafe, like his trip to Southern Borno for instance where he was told expressly by security people that they were unwilling to follow him because these were bandits and Boko Haram areas that they considered unsafe and these are parts of Nigeria where Nigerians in their millions and thousands still live. So he went to those places just like he went to Alaba market and computer village, these are part and parcel of the attempts to let Nigerians understand the nature of the coming election”.

