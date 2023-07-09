How Roma Could Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

AS Roma suffered a defeat in the Europa League final last season with Sevilla clinching the title for the 7th time. Jose Mourinho is now looking to help the team win another silverware and they have started reinforcing their squad this summer.

Roma have already signed Houssem Aouar from Lyon. The 24-year-old was linked to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest last summer but eventually remained at Lyon. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both interested in Aouar in the summer of 2021. The Gunners ended up signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid while Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t reach an agreement with Lyon over the transfer of Aouar.

Aouar penned down a five year deal with Roma and he’s expected to perform well under Jose Mourinho next season. He will wear the No.22 jersey in 2023/2024 season.

Jose Mourinho is also showing interests in bringing Scott McTominay to Roma this summer according to reports. The Scottish international midfielder is not first choice at United under coach Erik ten Hag. Also, with the arrival of Mason Mount, Scott Mctominay might struggle for game time next season.

Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic is also hoping to hear from AS Roma as he’s prepared to leave Bologna this summer. Arnautovic scored 10 goals in 21 Serie A appearances last season.

Roma Potential Lineup Next Season

Scammaca and Dybala are the forwards while Spinazzola and Kristensen are the wing-backs. Pellegrini, Cristante and Aouar are the midfielders while Ndicka, Smalling and Mancini are the defenders. Rio Patricio is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)