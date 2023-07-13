How Real Madrid Could Line Up Next Season With Their New Additions Under Carlo Ancelotti:

Real Madrid fans are eagerly anticipating the new season as Carlo Ancelotti continues at the helm and looks to rebuild the squad with key additions. The recent signings of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia, and Arda Guller have injected excitement into the Santiago Bernabeu, as these players bring a mix of youth, talent, and potential to the team. In this article, we explore how Real Madrid could line up next season under Ancelotti, incorporating their new additions.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper:

1. Thibaut Courtois: Courtois has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers and will continue to be the preferred choice between the posts for Real Madrid.

Defensive Line:

2. Dani Carvajal (Right-back): Carvajal’s experience, defensive solidity, and ability to contribute in attack make him a natural choice at right-back.

3. Eder Militao (centre-back): Militao has shown great potential and versatility, making him a valuable asset in central defence. His pace, aerial ability, and strong tackling make him an ideal partner for the next player.

4. David Alaba (centre-back): Alaba brings defensive stability and composure to the backline. His ability to read the game, make interceptions, and distribute the ball efficiently makes him an excellent addition to the squad.

5. Fran Garcia (Left-back): Garcia, a talented young left-back, will provide depth and competition in the left-back position. His energy, attacking prowess, and defensive capabilities make him a promising prospect for the future.

Midfield:

6. Aurelien Tchouameni (Defensive midfielder): Tchouameni’s defensive prowess and ability to shield the backline make him an indispensable figure in Real Madrid’s midfield. His physicality, tackling, and ability to win aerial duels provide a solid foundation for the team.

7. Luka Modric (Central midfielder): Modric’s creativity, vision, and technical skills make him a key component of Real Madrid’s midfield. His ability to control the tempo of the game and unlock defences with his passes makes him a vital player.

8. Jude Bellingham (Central midfielder): Bellingham’s versatility allows him to excel in multiple positions, including central midfield. His dynamic playing style, box-to-box capabilities, and ability to contribute in both attack and defence make him a valuable asset.

Attack:

9. Brahim Diaz (Right winger): Diaz’s dribbling skills, creativity, and ability to take on defenders make him a threat on the right flank. His agility and playmaking abilities will provide additional attacking options for Real Madrid.

10. Joselu (Striker): Joselu’s goal-scoring prowess, intelligent movement, and link-up play make him the focal point of Real Madrid’s attack. His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates will be crucial for the team’s success.

11. Arda Guller (Left winger): Guller’s pace, trickery, and goal-scoring abilities make him an exciting addition to Real Madrid’s attacking lineup. His directness and ability to take on defenders will provide a new dimension to the team’s wide play.

