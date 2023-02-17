This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Prof Odinkalu reacted to Seun Akinbaloye for challenging his comments against politicians over naira policy

A minor argument recently broke out between renowned lawyer Professor Chidi Odinkalu and well-known Channels TV host Seun Okin Akinbaloye over the latter’s decision to criticize politicians opposing the policy in an interview, amid ongoing heated public debates surrounding the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On Channels TV’s “2023 Verdict” program on Thursday night, Seun and Odinkalu, a prominent human rights activist from across the globe, discussed the controversial CBN naira swap policy and the backlash that it has so far caused.

However, the professor claimed in the course of the interview that well-known APC politicians are fighting against the policy rather than for the interests of Nigeria just for their personal gains. He claims that the ruling party’s top leaders are fighting the ban on old notes because it will jeopardize their efforts to buy votes in the 2018 elections.

He remarked, “When was the last time you heard these folks bemoan the massacres and other crimes occurring in the nation, and what are they now yelling about? Reform of money and currencies? In actuality, both you and I are aware that the topic at hand is money being used to influence elections. We must not deceive ourselves.”

Interesting enough, Seun was offended by Professor Odinkalu’s comments and asked him to show evidence that the politicians opposing the CBN policy are trying to buy votes. Angered by the challenge, the well-known lawyer continued by charging that the Channels TV host was seeking to silence him for stating the truth.

Reacting to Seun he said: “You can stop me from speaking on this program, but it won’t stop me from going on record, the professor said. You are free to ignore me, but I will continue to press the issue. You can ask for a fine against me, but I don’t care. We are all Nigerian, so I will advocate for this issue. We both understand that the issue here is money being used to influence elections. The President made that statement because he connected his support for this policy with his desire for free and fair elections”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

