How President Buhari Saved My Father’s life After A Meeting in Aso Rock -Joseph Wayas Jr.

The son of Nigeria’s former senate president, Joseph Wayas, has revealed how an encounter with President Muhammadu Buhari saved his father’s life. Speaking on AIT , Joseph Wayas Jr. revealed that his father had met the president on a different issue but that the president took interest in his personal challenges.

Sharing his father’s ordeal, Joseph said, “My father planned to visit Canada for medical attention, but he was denied a visa, so we opted for England.” However, he had planned to meet President Buhari regarding someone else’s project, but someone wise in the family advised him to share his personal challenges with the president. We typed a letter for him at the last minute, and I followed him to meet the president. It was God’s doing because the primary issue that took my father to the Aso Rock Villa was never brought up as the affected person was stuck in the reception and could not join my father and Buhari.

He continued, “The only document my father (pictured above) carried was his letter to go abroad for medical attention. Buhari saw my father carrying the letter, and he inquired about it. Initially, my father did not respond to the president until Buhari took the folder from him and read the letter. Upon reading the letter, the president said he had to help. The incident happened in Buhari’s office in the residential area of the villa. I cannot say our family is not in debt to Buhari and the FG. Going to England saved my father’s life. My father got great medical attention in England. The medical assessment in Britain was different from the Canadian doctor, who had not even met my father. Buhari sent my father to England based on the suppositions of the Canadian doctor, and he was able to get intervening life care. The environment where my father lived for the next two years made it clear that the former Senate president would still be alive if he had gotten proper support earlier.

You can watch the interview here. (2:29:00 minute)

