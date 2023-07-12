How Policemen nabbed five suspects during cult initiation in Lagos hotel -Reports

In a recent operation, the Tolu Division of the Lagos State Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of engaging in cult activities. The individuals, identified as Peter Odumola, Promise Benjamin, Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, Richards Adu, and Abdullahi Nasiru, were arrested during an initiation ceremony taking place in a hotel in Ajegunle. The police received a distress call and promptly intervened, rescuing the victim who was being forcefully initiated.

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, the arrests were made on July 9, 2023, at approximately 1 am. Hundeyin emphasized the seriousness with which the police view cult activities, stating that the suspects will be prosecuted once the investigation is concluded. He also urged residents to report any suspicious activities in their communities, as their collaboration is crucial in combating criminality in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, echoed this sentiment and assured the public that the police force remains committed to eliminating cult-related crimes. Owohunwa warned that anyone found to be involved in such activities will be dealt with according to the law. Cult activities are considered a serious offense in Lagos, and the authorities will not hesitate to take legal action against those associated with these groups.

The successful operation serves as a reminder of the Lagos State Police Command’s dedication to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of its citizens. By promptly responding to distress calls and conducting thorough investigations, the police are taking proactive measures to combat cult activities and protect the community. With the support and vigilance of the public, it is hoped that such criminal activities will be eradicated, thereby creating a safer environment for all residents of Lagos.

source: PUNCH paper

