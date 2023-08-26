How Pochettino’s Last Press Conference Revealed The Future Of Chelsea Star, Malang Sarr

Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Sarr during in a press conference following Chelsea’s win over Luton town. The manager was asked about Sarr’s situation at Chelsea and his reply showed that the defender is no more in Chelsea’s plans moving forward.

Malang Sarr was signed as a free transfer in 2020 from OGC Nice and had spells with Porto and Monaco with hopes of making himself a regular starter in the Chelsea first-team.

However, the 24 year old has fell down the pecking order at the club and the arrival of new signings at Chelsea showed that Sarr may not play a single minute under Mauricio Pochettino.

Sarr hasn’t featured at all within the squad since making his return from a loan move in the summer and his future at Chelsea remains unclear.

Pochettino said on Sarr: “Who? I don’t know because you surprise me, it’s like you punch. We were talking about Luton. After I will explain, I wasn’t prepared for this.”

With just a few days left of the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Sarr will part ways with the Blues.

Malikings (

)