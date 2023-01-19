How Peter Obi Was Received By The People Of Niger State (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was quite a day for the Labour Party and their presidential candidate, Peter Obi as they take their campaign train to the people of Niger State. Peter Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti, and some other dignitaries of the Labour Party arrived Niger State before noon on Thursday, the 19th of January.

Following his arrival at the state, he was received by young people at a town hall meeting with students organized by the Labour Party. At the meeting, he discussed some issues regarding the nation and also on his candidacy.

(Students town hall meeting in Niger State)

He was also received by mothers and women of Niger State as he accompanied his wife, along with his vice, Yusuf Datti and his wife to a Labour Party town hall meeting with women.

Accompanied by his vice, Peter Obi also paid a visit to the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Farouq and he was well received at the palace.

(Peter Obi and Datti at the palace of the Emir of Minna)

After his scheduled visits and town hall meetings, Peter Obi was finally received by an energetic crowd at the rally ground in Minna. A video which captures the moment Peter Obi arrived at the rally ground shows as he was warmly received by thousands of supporters.

(Massive Crowd at the rally ground in Minna)

Overall, Peter Obi recorded a successful outing in Niger State. In a recent appreciation tweet to the people of Niger State, he wrote;

“What an awesome and energising crowd in Minna. I am grateful, and delighted to be here. Thank You Niger State.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Divineword (

)