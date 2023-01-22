How Peter Obi Might Be A Beneficiary Of The PDP Crisis In 2023 Presidential Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are indications that the presidential candidate of Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi might be a beneficiary of the crisis, rocking the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2023 presidential race.

Some of the reasons why Peter Obi might be a beneficiary of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, is the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by the Governor of Benue state, Governor Samuel Ortom.

It was reported by Vanguard that Samuel Ortom endorsed Peter Obi as the most credible presidential candidate among all the presidential candidates, contesting for 2023 presidential race.

The Governor stated further that Peter Obi possesed some qualities that Nigeria needs at this critical time, saying he is the best among the presidential candidates vying for the post of the president.

Governor Ortom also said he would have led the presidential campaign of Peter Obi, if he is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

He commended the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi, saying he is someone who wants the best for the country in 2023.

It should be recalled, that Governor Samuel Ortom is among the G-5 Governors, who are against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The G-5 had earlier called for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. The Governors said if Ayu fails to step aside as national chairman of the party, they will not support Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of PDP.

Though, the Governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike had made it known to the public that the G-5 Governors will reveal the presidential candidate that they will support, before the end of January but Obi might be a beneficiary of the crisis.

It should be recalled, that Peter Obi had earlier appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to support his Presidential bid in 2023.

It was reported by Vanguard that Obi stated this, November last year at the innauguration of Nkpolu Oroworukwo flyover bridge in Rivers state.

In nutshell, with the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by Governor Samuel Ortom, he may enjoy the support of G-5 Governors in 2023 presidential race.

