How Peter Obi Consoled A Follower Who Lost His ‘Obidient’ Father

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi found it thoughtful to recognize and commensurate with a Twitter follower whose father passed away weeks ago.

Peter Obi consoled Michael @honexcess on behalf of his family and the entire Obidient movement. He said death is a painful experience, especially when is that of a beloved father.

Michael who posted the death of his father a day ago, said the father supported Peter Obi during his lifetime, and that he campaigned for him. According to him, his father made the whole street in Aba register for their voters card and ensured they collected it.

Michael wrote, “My kid sister just turned 18, he made sure she had her PVC, he was just so certain that Peter Obi was all we needed for a better Nigeria and he worked towards it.”

Peter Obi in his tweet, assured Michael that his father’s labours and that of the ‘Obidient supporters’ would not be in vain. He tweeted, “I am grateful for his efforts in seeing that a new Nigeria is birthed through my candidacy. May God grant him eternal rest.”

Michael said he didn’t write about his father’s death to convince anyone to vote Peter Obi. He said his only sadness is that his father wouldn’t be there to witness the outcome of the elections next month.

