How Peter Obi Attended Town Hall Meeting In Bornu And Staged Rally In Gombe On The Same Day

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, while still on their Northern campaigns, stormed Gombe and Bornu for their campaign on the same day

The visitations, which happened respectively on Wednesday, came after the party had a successful outing in Katsina on Monday

The labor party presidential aspirant and his team reportedly visited Gombe and subsequently visited Bornu

It happened that the town hall meeting was fixed at Biu, a border town between Gombe and southern Bornu

So, as soon as the former governor of Anambra state landed in Gombe, he, alongside his team, headed to Biu before returning to the city of Gombe for the presidential Rally

Check out some pictures from the town hall meeting held in Biu, Bornu state

Check out some pictures from the rally held in Gombe city

What are your thoughts on this article ?

