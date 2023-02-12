How People Shielded Obi’s Convoy From Attack On His Way From Alaba Market To TBS – Diran Onifade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public outrage that has greeted reports of several brutal attacks that were unleashed on Labour Party supporters by armed thugs in Lagos on Saturday, a chieftain of the party, Diran Onifade has come out to reveal how his presidential candidate, Peter Obi himself was shielded by Nigerians while trying to make his way to the Obidient campaign rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on that day.

Speaking during an interview with Rufai Oseni on Voice Of the People (VOP) on Sunday, Onifade, who is a member of the Media Directorate in the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that shortly after news of attacks on Obidients in several parts of Lagos filtered into the media space, scores of people who gathered to catch a glimpse of Obi at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo axis of the state immediately formed a shield around the former Anambra Governor’s convoy as it made its way out of the area.

According to Mr. Onifade, the people marched along with the convoy from the main market, all the way to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway heading to the TBS.

“Early that day (Saturday), we began hearing of people throwing stones and smashing vehicles that were conveying our supporters to the rally. They (thugs) were actually blocking the road and attacking them. At that time, we (Obi’s convoy) were on our way to Alaba Market. Our visit to the market was awesome. And then on our way back, we began to hear of more attacks on our people elsewhere.

Fortunately, we had people surrounding us at the time. They shielded and saw us off right from the Alaba main market to the Badagry expressway until we were able to go safely toward TBS. Nobody attacked our candidate’s convoy at that point.”

