How People Said Tinubu’ll Die As Governor When He Could Barely Get Up To Go To His Campaign -Fashola

The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed what was said in 2002 about Bola Tinubu when he was seeking re-election as governor of Lagos State

While speaking on a Channels TV programme, Fashola who is a dogged believer of the APC presidential candidate allayed the concerns about his fitness, saying that Tinubu is built like a tank.

Fashola who became governor of Lagos after Tinubu that governed the state between 1999 to 2007, disclosed that in 2002 when Tinubu was campaigning to be re-elected people in the opposition party said he would die if elected because he could barely get up to go to his campaign. He said Tinubu is still alive despite what was said about him.

In Fashola’s exact words: “The guy (Tinubu) is built like a tank. He looks frail, you think he is going to fall, but he doesn’t fall. You (the anchor) covered him in 2002 when he could barely get up to go to his campaign and opposition were saying that if they elect him he will die, he is still alive, 2002 till now”

