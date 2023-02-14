How People In Other Parties Are Using My Husband Peter Obi’s Picture On Their Posters – Margaret Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Margaret Obi the wife of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for supporters of her husband to be familiar with his party’s logo.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with women in Calabar, Cross River, Mrs. Obi said some candidates in opposition parties are putting Peter Obi’s picture on their campaign posters to trick his supporters to vote for them. She further described the logo of the Labour Party and sensitized the audience on how to vote properly.

About two hours and two minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Aisha Yesufu, Mrs. Obi said “My sister Aisha explained how you vote, it is very important you know about our logo. A lot of people are using Peter Obi’s picture on other parties, it is because they know he has what it takes. That is why other people take his picture and put it by their side and tell you to vote for them. We are Labour Party…”

