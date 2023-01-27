How People I Expected To Sympathize With Me After I Lost To Jonathan Laughed At Me Instead – Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he can’t complain about the expectations of Nigerians from his government because he asked for the job several times.

Speaking about how he became president in 2015 after three failed attempts, Buhari said the introduction of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) was instrumental to his victory. He said after he lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 presidential election both at the polls and in the Supreme Court, the press and the people who he expected to sympathize with him laughed at him instead but he told them that there is God and God in his mercy sent the technology of PVC which made it difficult for election to be rigged.

In Buhari’s exact words: “For government, security and economy are the fundamental issues and how you do it, not only in Nigeria but anywhere in the world, people don’t care. I said I can’t complain because I asked for it. I wanted to be a president, I competed three times, and when I came out to inform the press our dear friends and people waiting for me after being in the Supreme Court the third time, I was expecting sympathy but they laughed at me. I said [there is God]

“And God in his mercy sent technology: permanent voters card. Before the fraudulent politicians will claim ‘I will bring you two thousand votes’, now they can not claim to bring five unless members of their families are up to five and are of voting age. They can only bring one vote with their permanent voters card. So with permanent voters card, great progress has been made”.

