‘How Oyetola Discovered The Issue Of Over Voting For Gov. Adeleke In The Osun Election’ – Tobi Olagunju

Mr. Tobi Olagunju a lawyer representing the APC Former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in court has alleged that the discovery of overvoting was made after Oyetola petitioned the INEC to give the reports of the BVAS election. Mr. Olagunju alleged that there was a variance in the results from PDP and in the results from the INEC itself.

He pointed out that a lot of unaccredited voters were discovered to have voted for the PDP on the day of the election. And that this is why the Judge didn’t spend so much time declaring Oyetola as the winner of the election. According to him, the weakness in the BVAS system could stop it usage in the 2023 election as it has been proven to be unreliable.

He said, ‘This judgment is a validation of the work of the BVAS machine; What the Judgement simply says is that you have deployed technology in management of an election. If you have done that you have to stay within the confines of the technology that you have deployed.

This is the situation, the candidate of the APC, Oyetola Adegboyega requested for a copy of the report on the Bvas machine after the election. Don’t forget that the new electoral law says before you can vote, you need to be accredited either with your thumb print or your face. Once you are accredited, the machine ticks you as accredited, this is against the previous situation where it is the presiding officer that ticks you on the voters registers that you have been accredited.

After this, the information on the Bvas machine is transmitted to the storage facility of INEC. That’s is where this report was retrieved. It was given to the petitioner, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who then discovered the issue of overcoming for Governor Adeleke. And after that, INEC produced another result, one of the respondents produced another one as well. They were all contradictory results.”



