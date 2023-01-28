This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Osun PDP Supporters Reacted To Ademola Adeleke’s Sack As Governor Of Osun State

Several major roads in Osogbo and Ilesa, Osun State were blocked on Saturday by some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protesting the resignation of the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The protesters who blocked traffic along Osogbo/Ikirun road also blocked Gbongan/Osogbo road and prevented commercial motorcyclists from conducting their daily business in the town.

In Osogbo, protesters blocked the popular Oke Fia junction, blocking the free flow of traffic.

The popular Ilesa Ring Road was also blocked, forcing commuters to take alternative routes to various destinations.

Similar protests were held in the state’s main cities and the governor called on the appeals court to restore his mandate.

PDP Rejected The Court Decision Meanwhile, the PDP rejected the dismissal of Governor Adeleke by the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal.

PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba said in a statement, “The court decision is against the will of the people of Osun State.

He stressed that the July 2022 polls will be “free, fair, transparent and won by the PDP and our candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke, to affirm the aspirations and aspirations of the people.

“The will of the people of Osun State must be honored by electing Governor Adeleke. As a law-abiding party, PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our party.”

Source: Channels TV

Content created and supplied by: NationsUpdate (via 50minds

News )

