How Okowa was dropped from being the deputy Governor to James Ibori- Peter Nwaoboshi

A former member of the Senate who represented Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has narrated how the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa was dropped from being the deputy Governor to James Ibori, who was Delta State Governor from 1999 to 2007. In an interview on NOL24 TV, Nwaoboshi claimed Okowa was dropped after he went against an arrangement they had in their group to support a candidate who was running for a local government election.

Narrating what happened, He said, “when Chief Iwierebor was betrayed by Okowa, Okowa was already tipped by our group to be the deputy Governor to Ibori in our caucus. I’m saying this for historical fact because they were the GDM, I came from the DPN. I was deputy state chairman of the DPN.

And so Ibori wanted to make sure that the person who will take over from him was also going to be a GDM man. And because he has the money, we were all to defer to him.

It was a local government election that was conducted in Ika, and our candidate was Barrister Ojobor that was brought by Chief Iwierebor. And we said as an old man, who is our father, he is like a spiritual leader to us in the struggle, so we brought in Ojobor because that is what the man wanted.

We went to the election, we thought we were together, from nowhere Okowa went to go and sponsor somebody, we didn’t even know how he managed it and then Ojobor lost. Everybody in the state said how? What happened?

And the man swore that Okowa will not be deputy Governor. That was how Okowa was dropped from becoming a deputy Governor.”

(From 4:05)

