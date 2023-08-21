How Okada rider spent 3 years and two months in prison custody for carrying two robbery suspects

A young man who was said to have spent three years and two months in prison custody for carrying on his motorcycle two men who robbed a passer-by of his phone early in the morning has now regained his freedom.

The man, whose name was given as Segun, a generator repairer who lives in Lagos State, was said to also always use his friend’s motorcycle for commercial purpose in order to augment his income.

Trouble began for Segun on April 16, 2020, when two men who lived close to his street asked him to take them to Obalende area of the city early in the morning of the second day, a request to which he agreed.

(Caption): Segun after regaining his freedom, as posted by the foundation on Monday.

Unknown to him however, the men were planning to go out to rob people who used to leave for work early of their valuables.

When they took off early the next day and on sighting a police checkpoint at Ikate, Segun decided to take another route so as to prevent the police from seizing the motorcycle as it was during the lockdown of the COVID-19 period.

However, on getting to the Marwa junction, the two men told him to stop while they approached a man on the road and snatched his phone. This made Segun to become worried, but the men threatened to collect the motorcycle from him if he refused to continue the trip.

However, a patrol team which saw them accosted them and on sighting the team, the two men jumped down and fled but Segun could not. So he was arrested and taken to the police station for interrogation.

He was eventually arraigned in court for the offence of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in prison custody while his case was adjourned for trial.

His plight was announced by a foundation that usually visits prisons and courts in the state, the Headfort Foundation (Prison Reform Initiative), on its Twitter handle on Monday, which added that after narrating his situation, one of its lawyers decided to take up his case.

The lawyer found out that his case never came up since 2020 after he was remanded in prison custody because of the COVID-19 lockdown and the EndSARS protest which led to the burning down of some courts in Lagos.

Following the intervention of the lawyer, Segun’s matter eventually came up in November 2022, and the case suffered various adjournments because the police could not produce any witness to testify against him.

Due to this, the prosecution informed the court that there was no witness for the case and this made the court to strike out the case, discharged and acquitted Segun after spending three years and two months in prison custody.

Below are screenshots of some of the tweets by the foundation on the issue:

Osfem (

)