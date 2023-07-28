How Ohale Put Her Body On The Line To Score Nigeria’s Second Goal Of The Ongoing 2023 FIFA WWC

Ohale was kicked in the stomach trying to score Nigeria’s goal of the tournament

Ohale Recalls Struggle for Breath Aftermath Of Heroic Goal Against Australia

Super Falcons’ defender, Osinachi Ohale recently opened up about her unforgettable experience after scoring a crucial goal for Nigeria in their thrilling victory over Australia at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

During the match, Ohale fearlessly threw herself into the action, ultimately securing Nigeria’s second goal in a hard-fought 3-2 triumph against the Matildas on a Thursday afternoon. The opportunity arose when Australia’s goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold, failed to deal with Rasheedat Ajibade’s header, leaving the ball up for grabs. Swiftly responding to the loose ball, Ohale seized the chance and successfully netted the goal, granting the Super Falcons a valuable advantage.

Ohale was in pain after she was kicked by Alanna

However, her brave goal-scoring effort came at a price, as she found herself on the receiving end of an unintentional clearance kick from Alanna Kennedy, leading to her landing awkwardly against the opponent’s goalpost after scoring. The impact left her gasping for breath and in discomfort. Despite the pain, Ohale demonstrated incredible determination and courage by pushing through the ordeal to continue the match.

Reflecting on those intense moments, she described the experience as “crazy” and revealed the difficulty she faced in catching her breath. Her teammates were initially unaware of her distress as they celebrated the goal together. It was only when they noticed her injury that they backed off and showed concern for her well-being. Despite the challenging circumstances, Ohale expressed her happiness at contributing to a vital goal for her team and managing to complete the game.

Ohale attended to by NFF & FIFA doctors

In recognition of her outstanding performance, Ohale was awarded the Visa Player of the Match accolade, adding to her growing list of achievements.

Notably, the goal she scored marked her second-ever for the Super Falcons, making it a particularly memorable milestone in her career.

Additionally, this marks the second time a Nigerian player has received the prestigious award, with Chiamaka Nnadozie previously earning the recognition during the team’s goalless draw against Olympic champions Canada.

Ohale’s bravery and dedication on the field continue to inspire fans and teammates alike.

As the 2023 Women’s World Cup progresses, her exceptional contributions will undoubtedly remain a source of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.

