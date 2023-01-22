NEWS

How Obi’s Campaign Turnout Has Proven That The North Is Not A Stronghold Of Any Of The Candidates

For the past three days, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed have been campaigning in the north. He campaigned in Niger, Kaduna, and Plateau states. However, Peter Obi campaigned again in Kaduna today as he traveled to Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna for campaigning.

The turnout at each of Peter Obi’s campaigns in the North proved that the North was no candidate’s stronghold. APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu together with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso on their campaign trail in the North attracted thousands of people.

Before Peter Obi’s northern campaigns, there were doubts that he would be able to draw large crowds at campaign rallies. However, the photos and videos on the campaign website prove that he is famous in the North and that no presidential candidate can boast that North is his stronghold.

