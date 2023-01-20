How Obi Was Welcomed In Jos By His Supporters & The Gbong Gwom Jos, HRM Gyang Buba (Photos/Videos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Friday, arrived Jos, for their Presidential campaign rally. He was however welcomed by thousands of his supporters who stormed the venue of the campaign rally to welcome him and to show their support for him.

Peter was welcomed by students in Plateau state, as he held a Townhall meeting with the Nigerian students in Plateau, during which he gave an unusual gesture by observing a one minute silence for those who died during the PDP Campaign in the state.

Peter Obi was also welcomed by the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, in his palace. The monarch offered some wise counsel to Peter Obi as well as prayed for him.

At the venue of the rally was thousands of his supporters who were happy to have him in their midst. They cheered the Labour Party presidential candidate, as he spoke and delivered his speech to them. You can click on the link below to watch the crowd as they welcome Peter obi;

https://Video / https://Video.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)