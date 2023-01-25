This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Obi was assaulted following the rally in Katsina – Campaign team

The alleged attack on Peter Obi’s campaign bus after a rally in Katsina on Monday has been denounced by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

The campaign team claims that the aforementioned attack happened after Obi held a town hall meeting with women and a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

According to The PUNCH, Obi brought his campaign to Katsina, where he pledged to address issues like unemployment, insecurity, and hunger.

If elected, Obi and his campaign team, which included his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, promised the crowd that they would do everything in their power to serve the nation.

He pledged to keep all of his commitments to Nigerians and insisted that voters have faith in him and his party to continue the nation’s development.

However, the campaign team claimed that Obi was attacked by some roughnecks while en route to the airport.

“Hooligans attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side, severely damaging the vehicle,” the statement read. “Obi was on his way to the airport.”

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium, which damaged several vehicles, including that of our official stage crew,” the campaign team narrated in a statement signed by its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, on Tuesday. “To the glory of God, Obi and the other occupants of the car were unhurt.”

The two incidents together lead us to believe that the attacks may have been planned at the direction of desperate politicians who had been fooling themselves into thinking they had the North-West under lock and key but were now shocked by the Obidient movement’s show of force in the area, Onifade continued.

The group thanked Katsina residents who came out to support Obi’s campaign on Tuesday and urged security agencies to look into the incident to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Content created and supplied by: FutureBest (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #assaulted #rally #Katsina #Campaign #teamHow Obi was assaulted following the rally in Katsina – Campaign team Publish on 2023-01-25 14:14:05