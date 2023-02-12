This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Obi Reacted After Mr P Said He’d Be Fired If He Wins Election And Fails To Fulfil His Promises

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has responded to a statement credited to popular musician, Peter Okoye better known as Mr P.

In an exclusive interview with Arise TV, Peter Obi was told by the anchor that Peter Okoye said if he becomes president and fails to fulfill his campaign promises, he would be fired. In the anchor’s exact words: “I spoke with one of the entertainers, Peter Okoye and he said Mr. Peter Obi if you don’t deliver everything that you have promised we would fire you”.

Reacting to the statement, Peter Obi agreed that Nigerians should hold him to his promise, however, they should bear in mind that if he becomes president, he can’t deliver all that he promised overnight.

About 15:00 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Peter Obi said: “I think so, It should be so. I believe that it is time for Nigerians to get up and say we voted for you because you promised a,b,c,d,f and you are not doing that but remember what I said: whatever I promised is not going to be delivered overnight, I might not have 100 percent result but I am going to put 100 effort because people can’t entrust their faith to you and you let them down”.

Content created and supplied by: Bizblogger (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Reacted #Hed #Fired #Wins #Election #Fails #Fulfil #PromisesHow Obi Reacted After Mr P Said He’d Be Fired If He Wins Election And Fails To Fulfil His Promises Publish on 2023-02-12 22:19:06