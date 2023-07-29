How Obasanjo Stopped a Coup in An African Country as President -Ezekiel Nya-Etok

A respected Nigerian statesman, Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has recalled the story of how former President Olusegun Obasanjo halted a coup in a ‘small’ African country during his tenure as Nigeria’s president. In his interview, the governorship candidate discussed the implications of the Niger coup for Nigeria’s current president, who currently heads ECOWAS.

Addressing the topic, Ezekiel said, “It is an indictment on our president. I recall some years ago, when Obasanjo was in power as Nigeria’s president, there was a small country where a coup was staged. However, President Obasanjo put a call through to those who carried out the coup and ordered them to stop and revert.

He added, “The coup plotters simply accepted his instructions. Our president recently became the head of ECOWAS, and before now, Niger was close to our former president. However, the coup plotters struck after the former president left office. I think our president should do what he can to restore peace and democracy in that country.

You can watch the interview here. (35:19 minute)

