How Obasanjo Said He Was Shaken By What El-Rufai Did To His Half-Brother In The Airforce – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former chieftain of the APC and Campaign Director on Civil Society Organizations in the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Mohammed has recalled what former President Olusegun said about the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai in his book titled My Watch Volume 2

While speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Naja’atu said Obasanjo in his book spoke about El-Rufai’s penchant for reputation savaging. According to Naja’atu, Obasanjo said “I have heard of how he [El-Rufai] ruthlessly savaged the reputation of his uncle, a man who was like, in the African setting, his foster father. I shuddered when I heard the story of what he did to his half-brother in the air force who is senior to him in age”.

Naja’atu’s comment about El-Rufai is coming after the governor, a few days ago described Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party as a Nollywood actor who would only get votes in the southeast and some parts of the south-south.

