How Nnamdi Azikiwe Called Out The Teacher That Expelled Him From School When He Visited Ondo-Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke on Beyond Expectations at RCCG 71ST Annual Convention – Holy Ghost Service, Day 5 Evening Session.

According to him, “When God wants to promote, He can go to the prison house and bring somebody there and make him the Great Ruler. You know the story of Joseph. Daddy asked me to tell someone “Get ready for hard work because I am about to open many doors simultaneously.”

He then told the story of How Nnamdi Azikiwe called-out the teacher that expelled him from school when he visited Ondo. He said, “In 1963, Nnamdi Azikiwe became the Governor General of Nigeria. He came to visit Ondo, at that time I was a little teacher at Ondo Boys High School. All of us trooped out to go and receive him. There was one of the old teachers standing by my side.”

He then said, “As Azikiwe was riding past in the open car, for one reason or the other he looked in my direction and saw that old teacher standing by my side. He stopped the motorcade and said they should bring the teacher because the teacher was the one who was responsible for expelling Zik from the Secondary School. Now Zik is Governor General and he saw that teacher and said he should come.”

The cleric then said, “One man was riding in glory, another one was almost sinking in shame. Anybody who tries to truncate your destiny will watch you ride in glory.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 7 hours 32 minutes, 48 seconds

