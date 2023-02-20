How Nigerians Reacted After ADC Party Endorsed Peter Obi Few Days To The Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that one of the political parties that registered for this year’s general election with its candidate contesting for the seat of the president has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, with just a few days to the due date for the 2023 presidential election.

The endorsement by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday automatically means that the party’s initial candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, will no longer be valid to run for presidency under the ADC.

Source: Channels Television

The party’s National Chairman, Ralph, and other prominent politicians in the Labour Party as well as in the Action Democratic Congress party have picked Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as their preferred candidates in the general election. The news is coming as a surprise to many, even though those in support have seen it as a good sign for Peter Obi, who will be hoping to come out victorious come February 25, 2023.

Below are reactions from Nigerians.

chilovedestiny (

)