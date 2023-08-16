How New Premier League Signings Fared After Debut This Season

Several new faces made their mark during the Premier League’s opening weekend, with some familiar and others lesser-known. Major clubs showcased their fresh arrivals, some immediately making an impact, while others seemed to require more time to adjust.

Mason Mount

Despite a challenging pre-season, Mason Mount found himself in Manchester United’s midfield lineup. However, he struggled to display creativity in a match where his team was dominated by a supposedly weaker opponent. Defensive vulnerabilities emerged as Casemiro was left exposed, leading to Mount’s substitution halfway through the second half under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson, a dynamic runner with impressive speed, showcased remarkable movement during his debut. Yet, the true test of a striker lies in their ability to score goals. Jackson missed several opportunities to find the back of the net. While some of his misses could be forgiven, one attempt sailed over the crossbar, failing to challenge Alisson and leaving the goal untouched.

James Maddison

Impressively, James Maddison swiftly established himself as Tottenham’s primary source of creativity. Supported by Yves Bissouma, Maddison showcased his ability to receive the ball in tight spaces and link up play, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. He contributed with two assists during the match.

Declan Rice

As expected, Declan Rice’s authoritative presence significantly shaped Arsenal’s performance, particularly when they were without possession of the ball. Positioned deep in midfield, Rice’s influence in the attacking third was limited, though improvements are anticipated over time. Notably, he came close to scoring his first goal from long range, but the goalkeeper and post denied him.

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali made an impactful debut by swiftly opening the scoring, expertly timing his run into the box from his deep-lying midfield position. He skillfully controlled the pace of the game, orchestrating proceedings with ease and quickly winning the affection of Newcastle fans who were already smitten with their new Italian player.

Savigny (

)