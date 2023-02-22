How Naira Scarcity Could Hugely Influence the Outcome Of Saturday’s National Elections In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The country’s severe naira shortage may have both a favorable and unfavorable effect on the national election on Saturday. The majority of people are still waiting patiently in various banks to receive cash so they can cover their daily expenses. These are some ways that the lack of Naira is likely to influence the outcome of the presidential elections, as the bank has been the most frequently visited institution in the nation over the previous few weeks.

1. Turn up of voters at Polling unit.

Most voters would not be able to obtain cash to get to their ward due to the dearth of Naira. Other people who reside in other states would have to travel back to those states to cast their own votes, which may not be ble for them if they lack the funds to pay for their transportation. As a result, some registered voters who are unable to reach their voting place may miss the election.

2. Vote buyers.

They have been so eager to vote in previous elections because of the cash party agents have given them. Vote buying would be virtually impossible, though, because few presidential contenders would have cash to distribute on election day due to the dearth of Naira. If the candidates are unable to purchase people’s votes, this will benefit the cause because there will be free and fair elections. Although there would be no money to distribute, some citizens would not be eager to visit the polling places, which could have an impact on the turnout of voters.

