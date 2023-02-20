This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How My Relationship With NASS Stopped Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid Says Atiku

The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, asserts that while serving as vice president, he had strong relationships with lawmakers in the National Assembly, which enabled them to frustrate Olusegun Obasanjo’s intentions for a third term.

The PDP presidential candidate made the remarks during a meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday evening in Abuja as a part of the strategic engagement program of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization.

“During my tenure as vice president, I developed a very deep bond with members of the National Assembly, and it is this connection that enabled us to frustrate President Obasanjo’s ambition for a third term in office,” he stated.

“I look forward to re-engaging you when you return to the National Assembly for your duties under the constitution to further deepen democracy growth and progress of our country,” the speaker said.

“Our nation has found itself in one of the most difficult moments in this country’s history,” the former vice president lamented of the nation’s current economic and security circumstances. You are aware that we are now more divided than ever because of the acts and policies of the current APC administration. In a similar vein, our security situation has gotten worse, and our economy is in shambles.

“If you and I are chosen, we won’t work with someone who is inexperienced or new to the position. Like our current president, who is incapable of understanding the meaning of the National Assembly. ensuring that he upholds the constitution when interacting with a president who is currently in office

The committee also voted to make a promise to Nigerian residents to reduce the cost of government by enhancing citizen oversight and placing a strong emphasis on waste reduction and cost-cutting. The group then went into a closed-door meeting.

In addition, they promised to restore food to Nigerians’ tables and cut multidimensional poverty in half during the next four years.

“We vow to strengthening accountability and openness throughout the entire administration,” the statement continued.

For the next four years, we pledge to eliminate multidimensional poverty by 40% and put food back on Nigerians’ tables.

Also, they pledged to reduce the nation’s uncontrollable debt.

They went on to resolve “to enhance budgetary allocation gradually beginning with the next budget in order to improve investment in infrastructure and education.”

By efficient conflict resolution techniques, improved security agency welfare, and adequate funding, we promise to keep Nigerians safe.

Content created and supplied by: Sarahblessing959 (via 50minds

News )

#Relationship #NASS #Stopped #Obasanjos #Term #Bid #AtikuHow My Relationship With NASS Stopped Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid Says Atiku Publish on 2023-02-20 18:06:14