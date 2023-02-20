This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How my relationship with NASS stopped Obasanjo’s third term bid —Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, claims that while serving as vice president, he built close ties with members of the National Assembly, which allowed them to thwart the previous president Olusegun Obasanjo’s plans for a third term.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comments during a meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday night in Abuja as part of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization’s strategic engagement program.

“I formed a very close relationship with members of the National Assembly during my time as vice president, and it is that friendship that enabled us to thwart President Obasanjo’s bid for a third term in office,” he said.

“I look forward to re-engaging you when you return to the National Assembly for your duties under the constitution to further deepen democracy growth and progress of our country,” the speaker said.

The former vice president bemoaned the country’s present economic and security situation, saying, “Our nation has found itself in one of the most difficult periods in this country’s history. You are aware that the actions and policies of the present APC administration have caused us to be more divided than ever. Similarly, our economy is in ruins, and our security situation has gotten worse.

“If you and I are elected, we won’t collaborate with a newcomer or someone without the necessary experience. Like the president, we have right now, who doesn’t even know what the National Assembly stands for. ensuring that he defends the constitution while dealing with an incumbent president

The group, which entered a closed-door session, also decided to make it a commitment to Nigerian citizens to lower the cost of government by strengthening citizen oversight and placing a significant emphasis on waste reduction and cost-cutting.

They also committed to putting food back on Nigerians’ tables and reducing multidimensional poverty by 40% during the following four years.

The statement added, “We commit to enhancing accountability and openness throughout the whole administration.”

“We pledge to lower the cost of government by enhancing citizen scrutiny and placing a significant emphasis on reducing waste and costs.”

“We promise to put food back on Nigerians’ tables and reduce multidimensional poverty by 40% over the next four years.”

They also promised to cut back on unmanageable national debts.

They continued, resolving “to increase investment in infrastructure and education by gradually increasing financial allocation beginning with the next budget.”

“We pledge to secure Nigerians through effective conflict resolution procedures, enhanced security agency welfare, and enough financing.”

