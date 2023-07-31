How My Neighbors Were Angry At Me After Robbers Invaded Their Rooms But Didn’t Enter Mine – Apostle Suleman

Nigerian Preacher and Founder of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent sermon how his neighbors were angry at him because armed robbers invaded their rooms that was locked but they didn’t get to his own room that was open.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that certain armed robbers came to look for him in his lounge he stays when he was still a student. The clergy man revealed that he was quickly informed by one of his neighbor but he slept leaving his door open as he was not even bother about the situation.

He then revealed that when he woke up the next day all his neighbors were frowning their face at him because the armed robbers that was looking for him came to their rooms but didn’t invaded his own room that was open. Apostle Johnson Suleman discern that they were thinking he was responsible for the robbery.

However, Apostle Johnson Suleman told his congregation that fears is what attracts trouble. That means the man of God refuse to be afraid even in that situation and God came to his rescue.

Watch video here ( fast forward to 2 hours, 16 minutes)

