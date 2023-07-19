How My Lawyer Told Me To Leave Rivers Tribunal For Asaba Ahead Of SDP Petition To Disqualify Me-Pela

The labour party, LP governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken pela has revealed how he was told by his lawyer to move to Asaba Ahead of his case against a candidate of the Social Democratic party, SDP seeking to disqualify him in the ongoing Delta state Governorship election tribunal

The LP candidate is currently at the tribunal challenging the outcome and the process of the governorship election in the state. Recall that INEC announced the candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the governorship election in the state

He said he was at the Rivers State Governorship election tribunal when he received a call from his lawyer telling him to head to Delta state

He said the reason was as a result of the defense in the petition filed by the SDP candidate seeking to disqualify him

He said the case was expected to close by Friday, 21th July, but it will now close tomorrow, Thursday 20th July

