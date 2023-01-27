How My Husband Was Chopped Into Pieces And Burnt Alive – Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former member of Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential campaign council, has spoken out about the brutal murder of her husband, who was killed for standing up for what he believed in.

Naja’atu resignation from the Asiwaju Tinubu campaign organization has made headlines in recent days.

In an interview with African Independent Television, Naja’atu reveals the details of her husband’s murder.

Her late husband, she claims, was murdered by being chopping and then burned alive.

Attend to her “Bala Muhammad, my late husband, was assassinated for his political views and comments. When I found that body, I made up my mind that I would pick up where he left off. I guess what I’m saying is that I always act according to my morals. No of the cost, I will always put God and nation first. Those who believe they can tell a lie and get away with it for very little should prepare for their demise. Everything wrong with this country can be traced back to the widespread practice of expecting something without doing anything to earn it.”

