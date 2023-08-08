NEWS

How My Father Died Due to Hospital Negligence – Dave Umahi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 356 1 minute read

According to Vanguard, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has revealed how his father died due to negligence of medical staff. Umahi made the statement during the screening of Mariya Mahmoud, a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

He said, “My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital.”

Umahi, who is one of the 48 ministerial nominees previously screened by the Senate President, asked Mahmoud, how she intends to address conflicts of interest where government hospital doctors also run private medical facilities.

Umahi lamented that his late father had initially been treated at a government hospital by a doctor who later referred him to a private hospital, owned by the same doctor. However, Umahi claimed that his father died due to the negligence of medical personnel at the private hospital.

Mahmoud concurred with Umahi’s concerns, acknowledging that the dual roles of government doctors operating in private hospital affect the quality of healthcare available to the public.

She said, “We need to investigate and see what are the things to be done to strengthen the issue.”

Source: Vanguard.

Cris (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Radda appoints former Kano deputy governor as SSG

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Ekpa, Others Using Sit-At-Home To Make Money–Abaribe; Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

11 mins ago

Take Your Pick, Invalid Nomination, Forged Certificate, Criminal Forfeiture–Oseloka Obaze Tells APC

13 mins ago

Reactions As Former Gov Willie Obiano Celebrates Himself As He Clocks 68 Years On Earth Today(Photo)

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button