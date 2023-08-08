How My Father Died Due to Hospital Negligence – Dave Umahi

According to Vanguard, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has revealed how his father died due to negligence of medical staff. Umahi made the statement during the screening of Mariya Mahmoud, a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

He said, “My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital.”

Umahi, who is one of the 48 ministerial nominees previously screened by the Senate President, asked Mahmoud, how she intends to address conflicts of interest where government hospital doctors also run private medical facilities.

Umahi lamented that his late father had initially been treated at a government hospital by a doctor who later referred him to a private hospital, owned by the same doctor. However, Umahi claimed that his father died due to the negligence of medical personnel at the private hospital.

Mahmoud concurred with Umahi’s concerns, acknowledging that the dual roles of government doctors operating in private hospital affect the quality of healthcare available to the public.

She said, “We need to investigate and see what are the things to be done to strengthen the issue.”

Source: Vanguard.

Cris (

)