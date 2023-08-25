How My Daughter’s Eyes Was Filled With Tears After I Responded To The Question She Asked Me-Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared his message with the public.

While speaking on “FORCES OF REVIVAL, in an International Ministers’ Flaming Fire Conference 2023 DAY 3 Evening Session || Glory Dome, Abuja || 24th August 2023 || Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “Our objective tonight is to understand the secrets of Kingdom runners. What is it that makes runners in the Kingdom? The summary is that the end time army is an army of runners. They shall run. There is no room for crawlers, no provision for sitters not to talk of walkers. The only people permitted in the army are runners. They shall run, that is why everything that has put your life in a stationary position, tonight that spell must be broken. That is why every delay, every power of procrastination in your life must die.

Speaking further he said ” You need to be able to fulfil life assignments within time allotments. We do not have eternity to fulfil destiny, we only have time. When we were in Leeds the other day, my daughter came to me in the hotel. That is Debby, we were seated and we were talking. She was talking about how the program went and everything. I said to her that today has come and we are in the evening now, this day will never come again forever. This day with the exact combination of events, situations and opportunities will never come again. I think she was asking why I do the things I do with the force with which I do them. I said to her, forever and ever today has passed. Everything that should be done today that has not been done has gone forever. Tears filled her eyes. She said you are telling me something Sir.

Watch The Video Here.

Fast forward Video from 2 hours 32 minutes.

Dyoungmon (

)